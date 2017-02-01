Fenton man gets two years for fraud

The Federal Trade Commission alleges charities spent $187 million on trips and other luxuries. (Photo: Thinkstock)

ST. LOUIS - A Fenton, Missouri, man was sentenced Wednesday to 27 months in prison and forced to repay the more than $350,000 he defrauded from two employers.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Charles Hicks, 52, pleaded guilty to devising a false invoice scheme, defrauding RockTenn and MarChem Companies over the the course of two and a half years. The release said he used dummy companies to submit and receive payments for false invoices.

He pled guilty in October to the count of mail fraud and appeared in district court on Wednesday.

