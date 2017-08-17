Ferguson-Florissant School Superintendent arrested for felony fraud out of N.C.

Joseph Davis, 47, was arrested Thursday by the St. Louis County Police Department serving a warrant out of North Carolina for two counts of felony fraud. (Photo: St. Louis County PD, Custom)

The Ferguson-Florissant School District Superintendent was arrested in connection with a felony fraud warrant out of North Carolina.

Joseph Davis, 47, was arrested Thursday by the St. Louis County Police Department serving a warrant out of North Carolina for two counts of felony fraud.

The charging documents accuse Davis of renting a car and hotel room with a Washington County, North Carolina, School District credit card without authorization. The alleged crime was reported on Jan. 15, 2017. Davis worked for the school district in North Carolina from 2012 to 2015 before resigning to take over the Ferguson-Florissant School District on July 1, 2015.

The two allegations in the charging documents are not the first time Davis has been associated with possible misuse of Washington County School District funds.

According to a 2016 audit of the Washington County School District, Davis had misused or used without written authorization more than $100,000 over a 33-month period. The audit also found more than $40,000 used by the Washington County School's Board of Education for travel without proper, written authorization.

The audit said $15,800 in federal funds were used for entertainment without federal authorization, including $9,025 for inflatable bounce houses at six different events and $5,925 for food at various events.

The audit also said Davis used $94,000 in funds without proper authorization by board chairs. The audit said he spent:

$48,021 on travel and "rarely provided a documented business purpose, was regularly reimbursed above the School’s per diem rates, and infrequently submitted itemized receipts."

another $27,380 on food using a school-issued credit card without providing itemized receipts and rarely documenting the business purpose for local meals

and another $18,800 spent on purchases at the Apple Store, Best Buy, Barnes and Noble, Amazon and other retailers without stating the business purpose.

