Ferguson PD: Two killed in targeted shooting in Ferguson

Two people were shot and killed in Ferguson Monday night in what the police chief said was a targeted attack.

Police Chief Delrish Moss said officers were sent to the 200 block of Georgia after receiving several calls for multiple shots fired. When police arrived they found two cars shot multiple times and one body in each car.

Moss said the two victims appeared to be targeted. He also said the victims had not been identified.

Moss said they are just at the beginning of the investigation, and will be going door to door to get more information.

