Fire captain, woman shot while sitting in car in Soulard

Police on the scene of a double shooting early Monday morning. (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Police are investigating after an early morning double shooting in Soulard injured a woman and St. Louis fire captain.

A spokesman for the fire department said the man who was shot multiple times near Seventh and Sidney at around 12:30 a.m. is a St. Louis Fire Captain. He was not on the clock at the time of the shooting.

Police said he and a woman were sitting in a car around 12:30 Monday morning when someone walked up and started shooting without warning.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. The woman was shot multiple times in the back and was listed in critical condition. The man was shot in the hand, shoulder, knee and back. He was listed in serious condition.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

