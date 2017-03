File photo. (Photo: KSDK-TV)

Ferguson police are investigating after a local firefighter was shot in the helmet tonight. He was not hurt.

It happened when firefighters were responding to a fire on Norlakes Drive in Ferguson. The firefighter does not work for the Ferguson Fire Department, but for a different department nearby.

Police are trying to find out where the shot was fired from.

