Five arrested after pursuit of stolen car, crash

Police on the scene of the crash near the intersection of Dunn and New Florissant Roads. (Photo: Chopper, Custom)

FLORISSANT - Five suspects were arrested after a crash in north St. Louis County Wednesday evening.

Police said five males, including two minors, were taken into custody after the two-car crash that injured one of the suspects and a civilian.

According to St. Louis County police, officers were "conducting surveillance" of a group of felony suspects at around 4:30 when the suspects fled from the scene. Investigators lost sight of the car until it crashed into another car near the intersection of Dunn and New Florissant Roads.

Police said four of the suspects attempted to run off while one stayed in the car. All five were taken into custody.

One of the suspects and a person in the car they crashed into were taken to the hospital.

Police said the fleeing car was stolen and officers recovered three guns from the suspects.

(© 2017 KSDK)