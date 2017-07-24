Florida man arrested for child sex crimes in Troy

Derrick R. Sepp (Photo: Troy Police Department, Custom)

TROY, ILL. - A Florida man has been arrested, accused of committing sex crimes against a child in the metro east 15 years ago.

Derrick R. Sepp, 41, is now facing charges of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Police say he sexually abused a 12-year-old boy who lived in Troy, Ill., in 2002 and 2003.

Sepp was also arrested in 2008 for sex crimes against a 12-year-old victim in Polk County, Fla.

An investigation revealed Sepp used chatrooms and social media to lure potential victims.

Anyone who believes they may have encountered Sepp is asked to call their local police agency or the Troy Police Department at (618) 667-6731.

