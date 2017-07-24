Florissant custodian charged for taking upskirt photos, stealing underwear

Ronald Pixley is accused of taking photos up the skirts of Florissant City Hall employees, as well as breaking into women's homes to steal underwear and toiletries. (Photo: Florissant Police Department, Custom)

FLORISSANT, MO. - A custodian who worked for the City of Florissant has been charged for taking photos up the skirts of women and entering their homes to steal underwear.

According to the Florissant Police Department, 59-year-old Ronald Pixley had been taking photos under the skirts of female City Hall employees without their knowledge since March 2016. Pixley is also accused of breaking into the homes of women to steal underwear, feminine products and toiletries.

Pixley has been charged with three counts of second-degree burglary and one count of invasion of privacy. He's being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. His employment with the City of Florissant was terminated on Friday.

Anyone who may be a victim of Pixley is asked to call the Florissant Police Department Bureau of Investigations at (314) 831-7000.

