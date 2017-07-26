Former CFO admits to stealing $2.8M from company to build lake house, buy cars

A gavel. (Photo: Jimmy Bernhard, KSDK-TV)

A former Chief Financial Officer of a Chesterfield, Missouri, business admitted to stealing about $2.8 million from the business for personal use at an appearance in federal court Wednesday.

Ramon "Trey" Luina III, a 42-year-old Chesterfield resident, pleaded guilty to mail fraud in connection with his embezzlement of $2.8 million when appearing before U.S. District Judge John A. Ross. He sentencing was set for Nov. 2.

Courts documents show Luina wrote checks from the company — CMS Communications Inc. — to himself and other fictitious vendors so he could use the money for personal use. He used the money to pay off personal credit cards, pay for construction on a lake house and buy personal cars.

Additionally, the court documents said he fraudulently increased his salary, which falsely inflated his 401k match and bonuses.

Mail fraud carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

