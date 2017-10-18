Former fire recruit pleads guilty to sex charges

A former St. Louis firefighter recruit who sexually abused a then-12-year-old girl pleaded guilty Tuesday.

Mark Bush pleaded guilty to six charges including statutory rape and sodomy Tuesday for charges dating back to 2013.

Investigators said he lured a then-12-year-old girl to a motel in 2013 by telling her he was a firefighter. Court records then alleged he made the girl drink alcohol and repeatedly sexually abused her.

The St. Louis Fire Department said Mark Bush was a recruit in 2013, but he was kicked out when he did not meet character standards.

He was charged with two counts of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sodomy, one count of child molestation and one count of supplying liquor to a minor. He entered a guilty plea on Tuesday and was sentenced to five years in prison followed by 20 years of probation.

