Former Kinloch officials admit to stealing from fire protection district

Two former Kinloch officials pleaded guilty Thursday to stealing money from the fire protection district while serving the city.

Husband and wife Darren and Jayna Small pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring to divert funds from the bank account of the Kinloch Fire Protection District so they could buy clothes, food, liquor and cigarettes and pay personal bills.

Darren Small — who served as Mayor — and Jayna Small — who served as the president of the board of directors for the fire protection district — used their positions to use district funds for personal use, a press release from the Department of Justice said.

Darren Small pleaded guilty to guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit access device fraud and one count of access device fraud. Jayana Small pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit access device fraud and one count of interstate transportation of money obtained by fraud.

Sentencing for both was set for October.

They could both face 10 years in prison.

