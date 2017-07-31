Former WashU administrator pleads guilty to child porn charge

Justin X. Carroll. Photo credit: wustl.edu (Photo: wustl.edu, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The former Washington University administrator indicted for child pornography earlier this year pleaded guilty Monday.

An indictment in late January accused Justin Carroll of being involved in a group of people who shared child pornography. On Monday, he pleaded guilty in federal court.

Carroll worked at Washington University for 36 years and was most recently the school's Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and the Interim Athletic Director. Carroll's letter of resignation was accepted by the university on Jan. 5, less than a month before the indictment.

Federal Investigators said they identified Carroll by tracing IP addresses to computers at his home and on the university's campus.

In January, Washington University said it was assisting federal law enforcement officials with the investigation. The university also said when it learned of the investigation, it placed Carroll on leave and barred him from contacting anyone from the university, including students.

A spokeswoman for Washington University said it conducted an independent investigation and found no potential risk to the university community.

Carroll's sentencing has been set for Oct. 26. He could face up to 20 years in prison.

