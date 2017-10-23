Friends looking for driver who struck teen in downtown parking garage

Saturday night, Justin Johansen, 19, lay on the ground of a downtown parking garage. He was bleeding and unconscious. Photo Credit: Jessica Wyatt (Photo: Photo Credit: Jessica Wyatt, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Saturday night, Justin Johansen, 19, lay on the ground of a downtown parking garage. He was bleeding and unconscious.

“It's horrific,” said Jessica Wyatt, a close family friend. “It's unbelievable.”

Wyatt said Johansen, her own son and two other teens were walking through the parking garage at 7th and Pine when a car struck Johansen.

“A guy who was drifting his car from the circular part of the garage came and smacked Justin from the right side,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt has known Justin since he was a child. Her son and Justin are close friends, and Justin has been staying with them for the last several weeks.

“He is a great, great kid,” Wyatt said. “For this to happen is tragic.”

According to Wyatt, cell phone video shot at the scene shows the driver got out of the car, looked at Justin for a few minutes and ran away.

“Left the car, left the passengers in the car and just took off, not knowing if Justin was alive, dead,” Wyatt said.

Justin’s friends called 911. A spokesperson for St. Louis Police said Justin had just stepped off a skateboard before the accident and was walking in a traffic lane when he was struck.

“Thankfully, he wasn't killed,” Wyatt said. “Thankfully, hopefully, he'll make a full recovery.”

Justin had been going to school and working, but friends say there is no way he will be able to afford the mounting medical bills. They have set up a GoFundMe account to help.

Wyatt has posted video of the accident aftermath on social media, hoping to find the driver. Police have identified him and he is considered “wanted”. However, since the driver has not been charged, police are not releasing his name.

“We're not asking for jail time,” Wyatt said. “We're not asking for anybody to get in trouble. Accidents do happen, and you should have stayed and made sure the person you hit didn't die.”

