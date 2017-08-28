GA man killed, two injured in north St. Louis shooting

File photo. (Photo: KSDK-TV)

A man from Decatur, Georgia, was killed and two other men suffered minor injuries in a Saturday night shooting in north St. Louis.

Police responded to a shooting call to the 6000 block of North Broadway at around 9:50 Saturday night. When they arrived, they found a man — 27-year-old Darius Rackley — suffering a gunshot wound, and two others with minor injuries. All three were taken to the hospital where Rackley was pronounced dead.

During their investigation, police found that the victims were followed by two cars after leaving a gas station parking lot. Police said shots were fired from one of the cars into the victims' car.

Police did not provide any suspect information. The investigation is ongoing.

