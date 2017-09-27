Gas station employee fatally shoots man in north STL

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investigating after a gas station clerk fatally shot a man outside of a gas station in north St. Louis Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the Phillips 66 on the 2800 block of north Florissant around 9:05 p.m. where a man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

Further investigation revealed the man and the gas station employee were involved in an argument inside the store, which continued outside the store and the employee shot the man.

The gas station employee was taken into custody and his firearm was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 KSDK-TV