Godfrey man sentenced to 80 years for child pornography

David Von Bergen. (Photo: Madison County Sheriff's Office)

MADISON COUNTY, ILL. - The Madison County State's Attorney sentenced a Godfrey man to 80 years in prison Friday afternoon for 2014 sex charges.

According to a press release, David Von Bergen was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of child pornography on Sept. 17, 2014, and on Friday he was charged.

Associate Judge Neil Schroeder sentenced Von Bergen to a total of 50 years for the two sexual assault charges and a total of 30 years for the Child pornography charges. He will be required to serve 85 percent of the assault sentence and 50 percent of the child pornography sentence.

The sentences will run consecutively.