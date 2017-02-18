Good Samaritan robbed helping 'stranded motorist'

Interstate 77 Road Sign: Charlotte, Cleveland (Photo: Daniel Deitschel, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A Good Samaritan tried to a help a woman he thought was stranded on the interstate-- but he ended up with a gun in his face and the victim of a robbery.

Patrick Pigford is the kind of guy who just likes to help.

"Since I've been driving, I've always been taught to help people if they need help."



So, on his way home from Charlotte to Fort Mill this week, he didn't hesitate to stop when he saw what looked like a woman in need of help.

"As I was coming down 77, there was a lady trying to wave people down, so I pulled over to see if she needed any help."



Turns out she wasn't so helpless-- her boyfriend was in the passenger seat with a gun.



"He stuck it in my face and told me to give her my jacket and whatever I had. I told him he could have whatever he wants."



They robbed him and then took off.

"In my mind, I thought it was like a movie. I was just thinking I wanted to get home."



Despite being scared for his life, the father of three says he will still pull over to help someone in need.



"I can't say I won't ever stop again. I just think people should be kind to one another. I just don't know if it's in me to not stop."

So far, there have been no arrests in the case.

