Grandma shot while holding baby in north STL

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a 42-year-old woman was shot while holding her grandchild in north St. Louis on Wednesday.

The woman told police she was involved in an argument with the suspect, who is the child’s mother’s boyfriend. The incident occurred on the 900 block of North Kingshighway around 5:50 p.m.

The 62-year-old man fired shots at the grandma, striking her. She was transported to a hospital where she’s listed in stable condition.

The 7-month-old grandchild was not injured.

