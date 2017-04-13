Grandson of former University City superintendent killed in shooting

Photo: University City School District

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The school district of University City is mourning the loss of one of their students.

Taylor Simpson, a junior at Lieberman Leaning Center was shot and killed Wednesday morning.

University City Police said they responded to the 8300 block of Braddock Drive at 10:35 a.m., where they found Simpson, 17, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two other victims suffered minor injuries. They told police two people started firing from a dark-colored sedan. The vehicle was last seen heading west on Kempland.

University City police are investigating the incident that took place about a half mile west of Barbara C. Jordan Elementary School. Police said the shooting was not random. There was never any threat to students at the school and the shooting does not appear to be random, according to officials.

Simpson previously attended school at University City High School and Jackson Park Elementary School. He was also the grandson of former Superintendent D. Joylynn Pruitt who retired from the district in 2016, according to a release from University City Schools.

“Our hearts are broken,” said Superintendent Sharonica Hardin-Bartley. “This is a tragedy and our prayers are with Dr. Pruitt and all of Taylor’s family.”

Grief counselors and support staff are on hand at University City High School and Lieberman Learning Center.

“Our focus right now is on caring for our students and district staff while doing what we can to support Taylor’s family,” Hardin-Bartley said. “We ask that you keep them in your thoughts.”

