Gun deal turns into shooting in St. Louis County

Ballard was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of a man he met to make a gun deal. He is being held on $500,000 bond. (Photo: St. Louis Metro PD, Custom)

A 17-year-old is facing charges after police said he shot and killed a man during a third party gun deal last month.

Police said Armon Ballard shot and killed 28-year-old German Sanders on Dec. 20.

The police report said the two met to make a gun deal on the 10000 block of Prince Drive. When Sanders arrived, Ballard pulled out a gun and shot him.

Ballard was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. He is being held on $500,000 bond.

(© 2017 KSDK)