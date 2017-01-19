Gun deal turns into shooting in St. Louis County

A 17-year-old is facing charges after police said he shot and killed a man during a third party gun deal last month.
Police said Armon Ballard shot and killed 28-year-old German Sanders on Dec. 20.
The police report said the two met to make a gun deal on the 10000 block of Prince Drive. When Sanders arrived, Ballard pulled out a gun and shot him.
Ballard was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. He is being held on $500,000 bond.
