Headstones stolen from Caseyville Cemetery

CASEYVILLE, ILL. - Earlier this year, vandals toppled more than 150 headstones at an historic Jewish cemetery in University City. It also happened in Pacific. Now, thieves are actually stealing headstones after knocking them down.

Last Monday, Caseyville police took a report of seven stolen headstones at Caseyville Cemetery off Hollywood Heights Road. Wednesday morning, they took another report of two more.

"I've been doing this for about 40 years and we've never ever had anything like this happen before," said Bob Stephens, treasurer of the Caseyville Cemetery Association.

When the headstones are gone, it means the names engraved on them are gone, too. Stephens had to look up each stone's location in a record-keeping book in hopes of figuring out which relatives to notify about the crime. It's a difficult task because the cemetery is more than 170 years old.

"Relatives of those people would not be a very close relative because these people all died back in the 1890s so their kids wouldn't be alive today or even probably their grandkids," Stephens said.

He said the headstones are small and made of sandstone, which is a brittle and lightweight material. That's how thieves were able to carry them away.

"For what purpose, I don't know," Caseyville Police Chief Thomas Coppotelli said.

Coppotelli said police don't have any leads. They could use your help.

"If they know anything please contact the Caseyville Police Department," Coppotelli said. "It's a very deplorable act. It shows a great act of disrespect for these people and their families."

Stephens said it's upsetting.

"It's just an aggravating thing," he said. "Kind of disrespectful for the cemetery."

To try to prevent this from happening in the future, the association is considering putting up a gate and locking the cemetery at night.

