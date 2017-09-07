High school employee facing sex trafficking charge for alleged illicit texts with student

Michael A. West, 45, was charged with second-degree sex trafficking and second-degree child pornography Thursday in connection with text messages he exchanged with a student at the High School where he was employed. (Photo: St. Louis Metro PD, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man who was employed at a high school is facing child pornography and sex trafficking charges after police said he exchanged illicit texts with a 15-year-old male student at the school.

Michael A. West, 45, was charged with second-degree sex trafficking and second-degree child pornography Thursday.

According to charging documents, West was employed at a high school where the victim was enrolled. West requested explicit images from the victim that he could share with others. He also told the victim he could get him an opportunity to make money for performing sexual acts.

According to the probable cause statement, West also said he would get paid for the introduction of the boy to "his people."

Charging documents did not say at what school he worked or what job he held.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

