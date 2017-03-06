Ill. man sentenced for child pornography, exploitation

File photo. (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

A Smithton, Illinois, man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday, a few months after he pleaded guilty to child pornography and exploitation charges.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Kyle Oberg, 40, pleaded guilty in August of 2016 to a three-count indictment charging him with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of possession of child pornography. On Monday, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Police received a tip from a concerned mother who was worried about the way he treated her child.

On July 18, 2013, Smithton Police executed a search warrant of Oberg's house and seized his computer. Later in the investigation, they also took his hard drive. After analysis, they found three videos and more than 300 images of child pornography.

Police said the photos and video were taken with the child was 5 and 6. According to evidence shown at the sentencing hearing, Oberg took the photos and videos on 24 separate occasions between Dec. 8, 2012 and June 29,2013.

They also said he used his familiarity with the child to advantage of the child and convince child to engage in sexually explicit activity to make the videos and photos.

He was sentenced to 360 months on the exploitation charges and 240 months on the child pornography charge, but the sentences will run concurrently. He was also fined a total of $600 and ordered to pay a $300 special assessment. He has been in custody since his arraignment on Aug. 22, 2013.

