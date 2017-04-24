Illinois teenager killed at party identified

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

BREESE, ILL. - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a teenager from Breese, Illinois, was killed at a party early Sunday morning. Police said it started as a fist fight at a clubhouse in a rural part of the County.

18-year-old Jacob Arter was transported to St. Joseph’s Emergency Room. Police received a call from the ER around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Since then they have been talking to dozens of witnesses and other party-goers.

"Our detectives have been working since I called them out this morning,” said Sgt. Dennis Perez with the Clinton County Sheriff's Office. “Diligently interviewing everyone that they can identify as having been at the party, whether they had seen anything or had not seen anything, so that we can determine if they have any evidentiary value to the case."

Police said considering the size of Clinton County, which is roughly 37,000 people, Sunday’s early morning party drew a considerable crowd of people. As soon as their investigation is complete, the Sheriff’s Office will submit its findings to the State Attorney’s Office.

Sunday night, two people who were at the party, said they didn’t see the fight break out. But, once they were told that a young man was in trouble, they stepped in to help.

"I had a kid tell me that there was a kid messed up pretty bad on the ground, he was unconscious,” said Dakota Leroy. “So, I ran over to him, tried to help him the best I could, tried to get everyone away from him to give him air, and told people to get two or three bigger guys, put him in the back seat of my car, I told another kid to give him CPR on the way to the hospital.”

The Sheriff's Office said one suspect is in custody, although what charges he or she may face are not yet clear.

Meanwhile friends and community members said they’re shaken by the news and shocked at how quickly something as tragic as this could have happened.

