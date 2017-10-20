'I'm afraid he's going to show up at my house': Sexual assault victim reeling from suspect's release

(Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - For the first time, one of the victims of the Tower Grove serial groper is speaking out. Earlier this year in June, at least four women in the Tower Grove area reported being sexually assaulted. The man accused of the assaults was arrested, but eventually, let go. Many of the victims were left asking why, and what it could mean for their safety.

One of the victims exclusively spoke to 5 On Your Side about the day that turned into a nightmare. She did not want to be identified because the man was set free.



"Sometimes I'm afraid he's going to show up at my house," she said.

It was in June when she was walking with her dog to the grocery store early in the morning in Tower Grove. She said she noticed someone following her, but didn't think much of it. The woman saw that same person park his car in a nearby alley, but at that point, she believed he lived in the area.

MORE | Charges dropped in case of sexual assaults in Tower Grove South

"I kind of watched him walk back towards his car and then I started walking towards my house and all of a sudden I feel his hands go up my dress," she said. "And I turned around and he was just kind of laughing. He ran to his car and I ran home."

At least three other women reported the same type of incident. Police connected all of them to John Wells. A few months back, Wells was arrested on multiple sexual assault charges

"I was told he was going to be in jail for a long time," she said.

But, it was only recently those charges were dropped. And Wells was back on the street.

"They didn't notify me immediately like they told me they would and they actually waited two weeks to call me to apologize for not notifying me."

Since the incident, she has tried to find peace through music. But, the horrors from that day drown out every sound.

"I literally haven't had more than two or three hours consecutive of sleep since it happened."

Her life looks nothing like it did before the incident happened. She now carries a taser out of fear; the fear that it may happen again.

"It's this constant paranoia every day that I step out of my house."

She said can hardly walk the area where the assault happened, and she still has a hard time discussing it. But, she did because she feels it's much bigger than herself.

"We as women don't feel like a priority in a society when predators like this get to run around free, and that is terrifying. How are we suppose to feel safe and protected," she asked.



5 On Your Side reached out to the circuit attorney's office. A spokesperson said they weren't at liberty to tell us why the charges were dropped due to its status as an active investigation. But they did say they are looking for Wells to arrest him again on a number of sexual assault charges.

Anyone with information on Wells' location is asked to contact police.

© 2017 KSDK-TV