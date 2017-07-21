Inmate charged with assault of another inmate at St. Louis city jail

Anthony Bell | Photo: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

ST. LOUIS - Charges have been filed against a 26-year-old man in the assault of an inmate.

Anthony Bell has been charged in connection to the assault of a 27-year-old man at the Justice Center.

Bell is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

On July 15, officers were requested to the Justice Center on 200 south Tucker for an assault of an inmate.

When officers arrived, the 27-year-old inmate had already been transported to the hospital where he was treated for severe swelling and cuts to the head and face. Further investigation revealed the victim was found unresponsive in his jail cell by his cell mate.

He is currently listed in critical condition.



