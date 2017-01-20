ISP warning of phone scams

The Illinois State Police are warning residents of an ongoing phone scam telling people they are under investigation.

The automated calls appear to be coming from the ISP using caller ID spoofing, but police are not sure where the calls are coming from. The automated message tells people they are under investigation and requesting they pay $600.

The ISP said they will never call and ask for money on behalf of the department. The ISP encourages those that believe they have been the victim of this phone scam to call the ISP at (847)294-4400 to file a report.

