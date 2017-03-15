KSDK
Close

Jewish center threat suspect headed to NY to face charges

A St. Louis man accused of threats against Jewish Centers is headed back to New York to face charges.

KSDK Staff , KSDK 7:18 PM. CDT March 15, 2017

A St. Louis man accused of threats against Jewish Centers is headed back to New York to face charges.

A grand jury in New York today indicted Juan Thompson on a cyber-stalking charge. As of Wednesday, the 32-year old was being held in federal custody without bond in St. Louis.

According to court documents, the threats against Jewish centers by Thompson were made to harass and frame a former girlfriend.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories