Jewish center threat suspect headed to NY to face charges

A mug shot of Juan Thompson from the Warren County Sheriff's Department. Thompson was accused of calling in bomb threats to Jewish community centers and taken into FBI custody. (Photo: Warren County Sheriff's Department, Custom)

A St. Louis man accused of threats against Jewish Centers is headed back to New York to face charges.

A grand jury in New York today indicted Juan Thompson on a cyber-stalking charge. As of Wednesday, the 32-year old was being held in federal custody without bond in St. Louis.

According to court documents, the threats against Jewish centers by Thompson were made to harass and frame a former girlfriend.

