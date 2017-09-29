Jogger punched in face while running near Central West End

A bystander snapped a photo of the suspect who attacked the woman Thursday evening. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - A woman was punched in the face while jogging around the Central West End, police said.

The woman, 30-years-old, was jogging northbound on Newstead when an unknown suspect approached her from an alleyway and punched her in the face without provocation. The suspect fled the scene on foot, last seen in the 4100 block of Enright.

The woman suffered swelling to her eye but refused medical treatment.

The suspect was described as a black man in his early-to-mid 30s, approximately six feet tall, weighing 185-200 pounds with a medium build. He was reportedly clean shaven, wearing blue jeans and a grey t-shirt.

The investigation is ongoing.

