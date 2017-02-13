KSDK
'Juvenile female' killed in north St. Louis

KSDK Staff , KSDK 7:20 AM. CST February 13, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Police say a "juvenile female" was shot and killed overnight.

It happened in the 6300 block of Minnie Avenue.

Homicide investigators are working the scene.

Police are not releasing any other information at this time.

