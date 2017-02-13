Close 'Juvenile female' killed in north St. Louis KSDK Staff , KSDK 7:20 AM. CST February 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST ST. LOUIS - Police say a "juvenile female" was shot and killed overnight.It happened in the 6300 block of Minnie Avenue.Homicide investigators are working the scene.Police are not releasing any other information at this time. (© 2017 KSDK) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Sargento recalling several cheese varieties Police investigate murder of KKK leader Galveston man's harsh obituary trending Tower Grove shooting victim honored at vigil Stopping migraines before they start Community helps Soulard shooting victims Our town's favorite soccer team Police searching for missing 85-year-old woman One person killed in grocery store parking lot Airbnb listing promises life on the edge More Stories At least 188,000 evacuated downstream of California Dam Feb 13, 2017, 5:06 a.m. 'Juvenile female' killed in north St. Louis Feb 13, 2017, 7:20 a.m. Texas man's obituary raising eyebrows Feb 11, 2017, 10:13 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs