Killed teen's team takes court without her

Toni Stevenson, 15, was shot and killed in north St. Louis Tuesday night. (Photo: Courtesy St. Louis Public Schools, Custom)

Police made desperate plea Friday, three days after Toni Stevenson was gunned down in front of her home.

"It's a tragedy, and we know people in the community know something. We know people in the community have some information and we're pleading with them to call CrimeStoppers."

Later Friday, friends and family continued to mourn.

"She was a good kid, this is just so unfair," said family friend Georie WIlliams.

Peers, teachers and loved ones of the 15-year-old continue to grieve.

"It's just a lot of sleepless nights you can't rest when someone you watch grow up passes away," said Williams.

Friday Night a packed the gym at Northwest Academy of Law, where Toni attended, this time, to remember the stand out athlete.

Some didn't know her, but came to support because they felt a connection.

"I just can imagine losing a player with how passionate I am with coaching, I just can't imagine what their going through," John Busch, the South City middle School basketball coach, said.

"Knowing that she was on a basketball team, it's sad," said district staff member Shanee Merridith.

On the court, Toni's teammates were forced to play without their star player.

In place of Toni's usual seat on the bench, was her number 10 jersey.

"What really gives me hope is that the support system they have with Coach Thornbush they're going to make it through just fine," Busch said.

