Kirkwood massage therapist charged with sexual misconduct

Jason Deal is accused of sexual misconduct while working as a massage therapist in Kirkwood. (Photo: Kirkwood PD)

KIRKWOOD, MO. - A Kirkwood massage therapist is facing sexual misconduct charges after two women accused him of inappropriate conduct.

According to charging documents, 34-year-old Jason Deal was working as a professional massage therapist. During two appointments, one in December 2016 and another in January 2017, adult female customers say he attempting to engage in sexual conduct while giving them massages.

Deal has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual misconduct. He's being held on a $2,000 bond.

Kirkwood police ask if anyone has experienced a similar incident with Deal to call Detective Jennifer Burton at (314) 984-6902 or the Kirkwood Police Department at (314) 822-5858.

