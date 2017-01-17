Laptop stolen from unlocked car at Bellerive County Club

Police are looking for this man and car in connection with the laptop theft from the Bellerive County Club Monday. (Photo: Town and Country Police Department, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The Town and Country Police are looking for a man who stole a laptop, cash and a book of checks from an unlocked car on the parking lot of the Bellerive Country Club.

On Monday, a man got into an unlocked car on the employee parking lot of the country club. The victim said a new MacBook Pro laptop with pictures of his recently deceased son was stolen along with $1,000 cash, a check book and a coach backpack.

Police have security footage of the suspect and said they believe he hit Bellerive last fall but has not been identified. Police described the man as a 25- to 35-year-old man between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot tall with a thin build. Police said he appeared to have reddish-brown hair with a thin beard.

He drove away from the scene in a grey Hyundai four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Town and County Police Department at (314) 432-4696.

