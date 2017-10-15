Lemay QuikTrip robbed Sunday morning

Police Generic (Photo: Getty images, Custom)

Police are investigating after a St. Louis County QuikTrip was robbed Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, a man entered the gas station on the 3600 block of Bayless Avenue just before 7 a.m. Sunday. He walked up to the counter and demanded money while displaying a gun.

The employee handed over some money and the man ran off. No one was injured in the incident.

Police said they have video surveillance and will be releasing it at some point.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

© 2017 KSDK-TV