Lincoln Co. man charged with statutory rape of 15-year-old girl

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO. - An investigation into a report of sexual misconduct in Lincoln County, Mo. led to the arrest of a man accused of having sex with a teenage girl.

Sunday, family members of Lloyd Bacon, 41, spotted him smack, slap and grab the victim's buttocks. The victim, a girl under the age of 15-years-old, was immediately taken to law enforcement to report the incident.

According to investigators, Lloyd admitted to having sex with the girl during 'long-term sexual contact' starting in June. During the sexual encounters, he would tell the girl to not tell anyone or he "would go to prison for a long time."

Bacon was charged with two counts of felony Statutory Rape, four counts of felony Statutory Sodomy, and one count of felony Child Molestation. He was placed in the Lincoln County Jail with a $75,000 cash-only bond.

