Lincoln County man accused of enticing 10-year-old girl

A Lincoln County man was charged after police said he tried to sexually entice a 10-year-old Wisconsin girl in April of 2016.

According to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, William M. Emerson, 51, was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop in Lincoln County. He was charged with two counts and was taken to the Lincoln County Jail.

In the release, deputies said they began the investigation after an April 2016 call from the Chippewa Falls Police Department in Wisconsin saying Emerson was trying to entice a 10-year-old girl using Facebook.

The release said detectives took control of the chat feature of the girl's account and continued talking to him as the girl. The detectives told Emerson the girl's age multiple times. but he continued his chats and eventually "professed his love for her." Deputies said Emerson wanted the girl to delete their chats so he would not get caught.

Emerson was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of attempted enticement of a child and felony use of a child in sexual performance. He is being held on $100,000, cash-only bond at the Lincoln County Jail.

