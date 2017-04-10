Lincoln County man charged with child sex abuse

The man charged in the case is Charles Huckstep, of Troy. Prosecutors said Huckstep molested the victims over the course of a decade, beginning in 1991. (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

LINCOLN COUNTY - A Lincoln County man is accused of abusing three young girls. The charges come more than 15 years after the alleged crimes.

According to court documents, two of the girls were 4 years old when the alleged abuse started. The third victim was 7.

The man charged in the case is Charles Huckstep, of Troy. Prosecutors said Huckstep molested the victims over the course of a decade, beginning in 1991. The probable cause statement said the three victims came together for a family meeting just last month and confronted Huckstep. The allegations were then reported to authorities. The documents said Huckstep admitted to some wrongdoing and told authorities the victims were ‘not liars.’

Victim advocates said while coming forward may start the healing process in cases like this one, the healing may never be complete.

“While you may gain healing by telling your story and finally having people believe you, it's still a part of you that you'll never get back. The innocence of a 4-year-old child is something you can never give back,” said Life Source Consultants Progam Director Huvona Watkins.

The current statute of limitations for these types of cases is 30 years past the victim's 18th birthday in Missouri. In Illinois, there's a bill currently going through the General Assembly to eliminate a statute of limitations in child and sex abuse cases.

© 2017 KSDK-TV