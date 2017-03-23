Lincoln County man facing child pornography, sex charges

Charles Melvin Liley, 32, was charged with statutory sodomy of a child under the age of 14, promoting child pornography and two other charges in connection with an investigation that started in the St. Louis Metropolitan area. (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Custom)

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO. - A Lincoln county man with a history of underage sex charges was charged with four new counts in Lincoln County this week.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Charles Melvin Liley, 32, was charged with statutory sodomy of a child under the age of 14, promoting child pornography and two other charges in connection with an investigation that started in the St. Louis Metropolitan area.

Deputies said a computer in St. Louis was being investigated by detectives with the St. Charles County Internet Crimes Against Children when they discovered someone in Moscow Mills was downloading child pornography through a peer-to-peer network.

Detectives from the Moscow Mills Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff's Officer obtained a search warrant for Liley's home on the 1200 block of Elm Tree Common Court and seized his computer.

During a search of the computer, they found downloaded child pornography pictures and some that Liley self-produced with a 12-year-old girl.

He was charged with statutory sodomy of a child under the age of 14, promoting child pornography, felony use of child in sexual performance and sexual exploitation of a child. He was taken into custody held in the Lincoln County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

Deputies said he has multiple sex-related convictions with children mainly in Michigan. He was found guilty in 2000 of three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13, and was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender in 2007, both in Michigan.

