Lincoln County woman arrested after attacking deputy, trying to burn down house

A woman who attacked a deputy while trying to burn down a home in a domestic dispute was taken into custody and charged Tuesday.

Audrey Sampson, 29, was charged with five different crimes after Lincoln County deputies said she clawed a deputy's eye, threatened her girlfriend with a knife and attempted to burn her girlfriend's home down with an elderly woman inside.

A Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy responded to a home on Julie Court at around 3 p.m. Tuesday where two women were arguing. When Sampson saw the deputy, she ran inside. The other woman told the deputy that Sampson had a knife. When he entered the home, he found the woman without a knife but lighting clothes on fire.

The deputy also found the woman with mobility issues inside the home and began trying to extinguish the fire so she could get out. While he was trying to oust the fire, Sampson scratched his eye with her fingernails. Then, Sampson used a medical oxygen tank to stoke the flames.

The deputy eventually took the oxygen tank from her and took her into custody.

During the investigation, deputies found Sampson had smashed a TV, a coffee table and four windows, thrown a steak knife at the elderly woman and threatened the other woman by holding a hunting knife to her throat and puncturing the skin. The elderly woman was not injured.

The other woman said she was in a relationship with Simpson for about three weeks and were living together.

Sampson told investigators she intentionally set the fire in an attempt to kill the other two women. She said she would accept full responsibility for her actions.

She was charged with two counts of arson, two counts of domestic assault, felony assault, resisting arrest and felony property damage.

