Loved ones of 15-year-old murder victim speak out

Toni Stevenson, 15, was shot and killed in north St. Louis Tuesday night. (Photo: Courtesy St. Louis Public Schools, Custom)

A search is on for the gunmen who murdered a teenage girl in St. Louis Tuesday night.

"I feel hurt, disgusted, angry," said DeAnton Adams, who lives in the area of Tuesday night's shooting.

These were just some of the intense emotions Adams and others are feeling.

Less than 24 hours ago, his 15-year-old neighbor was gunned down just feet from his home.

"This stuff needs to stop around here, I mean that was a sweet innocent girl, an innocent bystander," Adams said.

That innocent bystander, Toni Stevenson, was a sophomore and varsity basketball player for Northwest Law Academy.

She was driving home from her game at Gateway Stem School just before 7 p.m. Tuesday when tragedy struck.

Toni had just parked her car in front of her home on the 6000 block of Thekla when two masked gunmen approached and opened fire in her driver side window.

A woman known to Stevenson as "Granny" did not want to be identified, but she said she was there for Stevenson's last moments.

"She took a breath," Granny said. "I said 'No, no. I need you to hold on until I get here.'"

The woman said she lived on the same street as Stevenson.

"It just totally tore me up on the inside...cause I couldn't believe that this child was dead"

Stevenson is being remembered as outgoing, a prominent student, three-sport athlete and the daughter, Granny said, everyone would want to have.

"Never a problem, loved sports, loved school, she was just a good kid," the woman said.

On Wednesday, the remnants of shattered glass were still on the ground where Stevenson's car was parked.

The gunmen who pulled the trigger, long gone.

"You can't hide from God, he sees everything you do and that's one of the commandments, thou shall not kill," Granny said.

(© 2017 KSDK)