Madison County jury finds man 'sexually dangerous'

James Lopes was arrested for trespassing and disorderly conduct. (Photo: Custom)

MADISON COUNTY, ILL. - A 41-year-old transient man who was arrested and charged with grooming a child was ruled "sexually dangerous" by a jury in Madison County Thursday.

According to a press release from the Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons, James Lopes will be committed indefinitely at a facility specifically designed for sex offenders in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

A petition to declare him sexually dangerous was filed by the State's Attorney's Office when he was taken into custody in April.

Jurors heard testimony from two witnesses of a 2012 incident in Portland, Ore. The jury deliberated for 43 minutes before making the decision.

