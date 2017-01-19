Madison County jury finds man 'sexually dangerous'

MADISON COUNTY, ILL. - A 41-year-old transient man who was arrested and charged with grooming a child was ruled "sexually dangerous" by a jury in Madison County Thursday.
According to a press release from the Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons, James Lopes will be committed indefinitely at a facility specifically designed for sex offenders in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
A petition to declare him sexually dangerous was filed by the State's Attorney's Office when he was taken into custody in April.
Jurors heard testimony from two witnesses of a 2012 incident in Portland, Ore. The jury deliberated for 43 minutes before making the decision.
