A vandalized postal vehicle is loaded onto a tow truck. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Police are looking for a suspect that targeted postal service trucks.

A worker noticed the damage Tuesday morning at the North Kingshighway Branch in north St. Louis.

Police say nine postal vehicles were damaged. Some had broken windows; others were missing batteries.

Police believe it happened sometime overnight. So far, there is no suspect description.

© 2017 KSDK-TV