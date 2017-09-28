Major Case Squad activated after 21-year-old found dead by roommate

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

WARREN CO., MO. - The Major Case Squad has been activated after a man was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Warren County.

Police were called to a home in the 21500 block of Township Line Road around 4:30 p.m. after a 21-year-old man was found dead by his roommate. The victim remains unidentified until next-of-kind can be notified.

Numerous Major Case Squad detectives have been assigned to the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Department at 636-377-2370 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

