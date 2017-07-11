Major Case Squad activated to investigate fatal shooting in Webster Groves

File photo. (Photo: KSDK-TV)

The Major Case Squad is helping Webster Groves police investigate an interstate shooting.

Police say someone shot at a moving car several times on I-44 between Berry and Big Bend on Sunday night.

Investigators say three people went to the hospital.

At least two people were shot. One of them, 20-year-old Shamarcus McCullough, died Tuesday.

Police believe the victims were targeted.

They're canvassing the area and hoping local businesses may help them with leads.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Webster Groves Police Department at (314) 645-3000.

