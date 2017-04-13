Major case squad investigating after man found unconscious in road dies

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

MADISON, ILL. - The Major Case Squad was activated Thursday, a day after a man who was found unconscious in the middle of Big Bend Road in Madison Illinois this weekend died.

Nicholas L. Roberts, 27, was found unconscious and suffering obvious signs of trauma in the middle of the road Sunday morning by officers with the Madison Police Department. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Major Case Squad was activated.

A press release said they are interested in speaking to anyone with information about the case. Anyone with information is asked to call (618) 709-7753.

