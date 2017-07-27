According to charging documents, Benjamin S. Gunnett was charged with first-degree arson in connection with a fire on the 200 block of Stone Run Boulevard on July 23. (Photo: St. Charles County Prosecutor, Custom)

WENTZVILLE, MO. - A man was charged with arson in connection with a Monday house fire in St. Charles County.

According to charging documents, Benjamin S. Gunnett was charged with first-degree arson in connection with a fire on the 200 block of Stone Run Boulevard on July 23.

Prosecutors allege Gunnett, 40, knowingly lit a fire at the home while three people were sleeping inside. All three people escaped. The house sustained significant damage and the fire spread to the house next door.

The charge is a class B felony.

