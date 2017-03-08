Man accused of exposing himself to 13-year-old girl on video chat

Jeremy Hubbard, 27, was taken into custody and charged with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 and furnishing pornographic material to a minor. His bond was set at $20,000. (Photo: North County Police Co-Op, Custom)

A 27-year-old St. Louis man was taken into custody after police said he exposed himself to a 13-year-old girl in a Facebook video chat earlier this year.

According to the charging documents, Jeremy Hubbard, 27, was talking with a 13-year-old girl using her 14-year-old sister's Facebook account. During the video chat, Hubbard exposed himself on camera.

Officers with the North County Police Cooperative said the girl took a screenshot of the incident.

Police said they have reason to believe there are other victims. They are working with the Prosecutors Office and the Normandy School District to find other potential victims.

Hubbard was taken into custody and charged with sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 and furnishing pornographic material to a minor. His bond was set at $20,000.

