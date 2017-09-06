Man accused of spanking young girl until she vomited

Andrew Sumner is accused of spanking a little girl until she vomited. (Photo: Custom)

LINCOLN COUNTY, MO. - A Lincoln County man is facing charges, accused of spanking a young girl until she vomited.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Andrew Joseph Sumner left bruises on the victim, who was under the age of 3 years old. A witness told authorities Sumner held the girl over the toilet and wouldn't stop spanking her until she stopped crying.

Sumner has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child. He's being held in the Lincoln County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

