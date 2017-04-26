Man and woman shot while driving on Lucas and Hunt Road

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

One man was taken into custody and two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting on Lucas and Hunt Road in Country Club Hills Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the victims — a man and a woman — were driving on Lucas and Hunt Road at around 1 p.m. when they were both shot. The car they were driving crashed into two empty cars in the parking lot of a business on the 5790 block.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital for what police called life-saving treatment.

A suspect is in custody, but police said the investigation remains "very active."

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at (636) 529-8210.

