Man arrested after QuikTrip standoff

SWAT team at QuikTrip (Photo: KSDK)

ST. CHARLES, MO. - The SWAT team swarmed a St. Charles gas station overnight Sunday.

Officers say they identified a man wanted by police at the QuikTrip on Kingshighway Boulevard.

When they tried to arrest him, the man pulled a knife and then locked himself in a restroom.

SWAT team negotiators eventually convinced him to open the bathroom door. Officers threw mace balls in the bathroom forcing the man to come out.

No one was injured.

