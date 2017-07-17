Man arrested after QuikTrip standoff

ST. CHARLES, MO. - The SWAT team swarmed a St. Charles gas station overnight Sunday.
Officers say they identified a man wanted by police at the QuikTrip on Kingshighway Boulevard.
When they tried to arrest him, the man pulled a knife and then locked himself in a restroom.
SWAT team negotiators eventually convinced him to open the bathroom door. Officers threw mace balls in the bathroom forcing the man to come out.
No one was injured.
